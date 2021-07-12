Cancel
American Red Cross experiencing severe blood shortage, offers incentives to donors

By Karie Herringa
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vmgeg_0auWSLF200

The American Red Cross is putting out a call for donors as it continues to experience a severe blood shortage and is offering an incentive to encourage people to donate blood.

The American Red Cross is urging donors of all blood types, especially type O and those giving platelets, to make an appointment.

More than 1,000 additional blood donations are needed each day to meet current demand, according to the Red Cross. They say the demand is due to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

As a way to thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply, all who donate blood now through July 31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year.

Those who donate during July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm.

You can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Here’s a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities July 16-31:

Allegan County:

Allegan

7/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Griswold Auditorium, 401 Hubbard Street

7/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1290 32nd ST

Kent County:

Grand Rapids

7/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Thornapple Covenant, 6595 Cascade Rd SE

Grandville

7/21/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Hanley Christian Reformed Church, O-372 Jackson St

Comstock Park

7/27/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., English Hills Terrace, 5179 West River Drive NE

Grandville

7/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:15 p.m., RiverTown Crossings, 3700 Rivertown Pkwy

Grand Rapids

7/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Central Reformed Church, 10 College Ave NE

Caledonia

7/29/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Caledonia Christian Reformed Church, 9957 Cherry Valley Ave SE

Grand Rapids

7/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., American Legion Post 179, 2327 Wilson Ave SW

Ottawa County:

Grand Haven

7/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Avenue

Holland

7/16/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Central Park Reformed Church, 614 Myrtle Ave

Grand Haven

7/19/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Loutit District Library, 407 Columbus Ave

Holland

7/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 517 West 32nd Street

Hudsonville

7/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Hudsonville Congregational United Church of Christ, 4950 32nd Ave

Holland

7/22/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Central Wesleyan Church, 446 W. 40th Street

7/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Faith Christian Reformed Church, 85 West 26th

Zeeland

7/23/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., City on a Hill Ministries, 100 Pine Street

Grand Haven

7/26/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Second Christian Reformed Church, 2021 Sheldon Road

Zeeland

7/26/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Haven Christian Reformed Church, 541 Alice St

Holland

7/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Harlem Reformed Church, 6854 144th Avenue

7/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Midtown Center, 96 W 15th St

Jenison

7/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 4:45 p.m., Fairway Christian Reformed Church, 1165 44th st

Grand Haven

7/30/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Tri-Cities Family YMCA, 1 Y Drive

Holland

7/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Intersection Ministries, 945 136th Avenue

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

