Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft is here, and we’re going to see a sixth round for the first time since 2019. The action gets started early, as there are a lot of names to get through. Day 2 covers Rounds 2 through 10, as well as the Competitive Balance Round B. There’s none of the pomp and circumstance of Day 1, but it’s still an exciting affair that gives you reason to get irrationally excited about Giants prospects.