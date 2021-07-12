5 Modern Job Application Best Practices, Updated From the Old-Fashioned Rules

Applying for a new job can come with a solid side of stress, especially in the midst of the pandemic, which has shifted the way many people work and, thus, interview. For instance, do you need to dress up for a Zoom interview? And what about thank-you notes? Do they need to be handwritten? And if so, where do you send them if the hiring manager is working remotely rather than from the office? The number of questions about the interview process itself can lead an applicant to sideline concerns about the very job for which they're applying.