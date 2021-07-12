Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

5 Modern Job Application Best Practices, Updated From the Old-Fashioned Rules

By Korin Miller
Posted by 
Well+Good
Well+Good
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Applying for a new job can come with a solid side of stress, especially in the midst of the pandemic, which has shifted the way many people work and, thus, interview. For instance, do you need to dress up for a Zoom interview? And what about thank-you notes? Do they need to be handwritten? And if so, where do you send them if the hiring manager is working remotely rather than from the office? The number of questions about the interview process itself can lead an applicant to sideline concerns about the very job for which they're applying.

www.wellandgood.com

Comments / 0

Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Application#Tattoos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Computersrstudio.com

Top 3 Coding Best Practices from the Shiny Contest

Recently we wrapped up another round of the Shiny Contest, and, as always, the entries were terrific. A previous post announced and discussed the winners, but we wanted to take a moment to highlight some of the examples of fantastic code we saw in the entries. In this post, we have selected three apps that demonstrate Shiny best practices. The apps are RestoR by Luka Negoita and Anna Calle, the Commute Explorer by Stefan Schliebs, and {wedding}: a Shiny app to help future grooms by Margot Brard.
Healthadvancemediany.com

Healthcare Recruitment Best Practices

Because of the pandemic, there has been a shortage of healthcare professionals, leaving everyone scrambling to fill these open spots. There are many marketing tools you can use to make sure your organization is attracting those qualified for the job. One way to start is to highlight company culture, 75%...
Behind Viral Videosvaumc.org

Self-Filming Best Practices

The following are steps and suggestions to assist you in filming yourself using your phone, iPad, tablet or computer. (View as pdf) Shoot Videos Horizontally (“side to side, so the screen is wide”-NOT vertically)! This landscape format shows up best online. (Note: Vertical videos are best for social media platforms, but for a quality, professional video ,that doesn’t work.) Any video filmed in a vertical format cannot be used for video projects. You will be asked to reshoot your video.
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

Kudos to Lorie Grijalva, Customer Service Representative

To: Lorie Grijalva, Customer Service Representative. "Today I spoke with Lorie Grijalva in the utilities department. I noticed my CLC bill was much higher for the last 3 months. Lorie was such a pleasure to speak with and very knowable is explaining what the issue might be. She scheduled an appointment to have our meter checked and then sent me the link so I can get set up to review my billed consumption using Utility Hawk. Please note you have an exceptional employee in Lorie and just wanted to let you know I truly appreciate her help and kindness." - Penny McClarin.
JobsCodecademy

What should be included in a Software Engineer cover letter?

After you've developed the skills you'll need for a career as a Software Engineer, you'll need to start thinking about the steps and documents required to apply for jobs. A Software Engineer resume is a must. Practicing for a technical interview will help you demonstrate your skills. And finally, a cover letter will help introduce you to prospective employers.
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Make Training PowerPoint Presentations With Templates (+Tips)

Are you getting ready to create a training PowerPoint? Learn how to create a training presentation quickly. Plus, we'll share training and development presentation ideas. When you are creating your training presentation, you want a presentation that stands out and looks professional. The best way to do that is to use a premium training PowerPoint template. Premium eLearning PowerPoint templates not only look professional and stand out, but they can save you time from creating a template from scratch.
Posted by
Well+Good

Understanding the Difference Between the 5 Types of Magnesium Will Help You Reap the Most Benefits

Magnesium is all the rage right now, and for good reason. Adrienne Dowd, RD, a nutrition expert at Parsley Health explains, “In general, magnesium is a mineral that is an essential nutrient, meaning we cannot make it ourselves and must get it from food or supplements. It is important for bone health and energy production, among other things. Most people don’t get enough magnesium in their diet and are, therefore, deficient.” To make matters worse, magnesium is also depleted by common health enemy No. 1: stress.
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

12 Pieces of Consumer Data Every Small Business Should Collect

Businesses have access to a treasure trove of valuable customer data, from how their audience is engaging with a social media post to their feedback on a product or service. When properly collected and analyzed, this data is invaluable for improving the customer experience — but you need to be collecting the right data.
Books & Literaturedesignshack.net

10+ Best Web & Graphic Design Books for Beginners

Most designers are visual learners. You learn more from looking at another design than reading about it. But that doesn’t mean you can’t learn design from books. In fact, books are the best source for learning techniques and gaining knowledge from experts. According to a report, reading physical books helps you to think outside the box, develop problem-solving skills, and enhance creativity, among many other benefits.
Technologytimebusinessnews.com

7 Easy Steps Guidelines For UI/UX Designers

User interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design are two interrelated terms but with different meanings. The user interface is a subset of user experience. Ultimately, both are interdependent terms with a common goal to deliver a remarkable user experience. A well-executed UI design allows users to easily understand, navigate,...
EconomyEntrepreneur

Discover the Digital Marketing Strategies to Make Your Brand Stand Out

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. During the Covid-19 pandemic, e-commerce experienced a massive boom as consumers and companies...
Sugar Hill, GAcityofsugarhill.com

Customer Service Representative – Full Time Job Opportunity

This full-time position will be responsible for answering incoming calls and assisting customers in person, obtaining important customer contact information in an accurate manner for service deposit forms and utility billing software, receiving and responding to customer complaints and inquiries in a professional manner, processing tickets for gas connections and disconnections, maintaining files, entering utility payments, running reports, and balancing deposits. This position requires knowledge of proper account processes with a high level of confidentiality and problem-solving skills and the ability to provide accurate, timely, and courteous service under stressful and adverse circumstances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy