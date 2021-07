Plenty of action since its first release in 2004. The hack-and-slash combat game has been a staple of every PlayStation console since the PS2, even including the handhelds (and, we’re sure in time, including the PS5). Hard to believe, then, that it’s been nearly seven years since the last numbered entry. But Omega Force and Koei Tecmo have finally produced a sequel, featuring some new battle mechanics, a cel-shaded art style that really stands out, while re-imaging most of the franchise’s characters. Most Warriors games suffer a bit from feeling the same every time, but can this one break the mold? Time to see if that’s the case in our Samurai Warriors 5 PS4 review.