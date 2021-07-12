Cancel
Atascadero, CA

Soldier Survives After Crashing Through Roof During Parachute Training

By Bill Galluccio
The soldier jumped out of a plane at 15,000 feet as part of a High Altitude Low Opening exercise.

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

