Score Everything you Need for the Ultimate Summer Chill & Grill

For most people, belts aren't part of their daily rotation, so it's easy to forget about them. Especially in the summer when we are constantly looking for ways to add intrigue to our ensembles without overheating under multiple layers, belts offer a welcome solution. Plus, they often allow you to alter the proportions of an outfit with the simple addition of an accessory. Whether it's leather or woven, thick or thin, a belt can be worn in its designated place—through your belt loops—or can be used to create a waist on a boxier top or dress. Why stop there, though? Anything can be a belt. Sub a scarf, rope, or chain for the classic accessory to serve the exact same purpose in an unexpected fashion. Below, we've rounded up three fresh ensembles to inspire you to add a belt to your accessory mix.