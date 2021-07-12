Cancel
Fayetteville, NC

News and Press Releases

Fayetteville, North Carolina
(Fayetteville, N.C.) – Federal grant awards will be used to purchase new electric buses for the Fayetteville Area System of Transit (FAST). One award is $2,458,675 from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Low or No Emission grant program for three electric buses. Another award provides $1,955,000 from the Federal Transit Administration’s Urban Formula Program for two electric buses. Additionally, the City of Fayetteville received $255,500 from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Volkswagen settlement in March 2021.

FAST will use the grant awards, combined with the money from the settlement, to purchase a total of five new Proterra ZX5 transit buses. The buses should arrive in Fayetteville in summer 2023 (projected date reflects manufacturing backlogs). The grant awards will also cover costs of bus charge equipment to be used overnight during off-peak hours. Further, the grant awards will cover costs of workforce development training to help FAST staff members transition from diesel to electric buses. Fayetteville was the only city in North Carolina to receive a 2021 FTA Low-No grant award. See the full list here.

Fayetteville PWC will assist FAST with the selection of bus charge equipment and provide strategies to reduce electricity costs.

“We want to replace all of our diesel buses with electric vehicles. I believe that can happen over the next 15 years,” Transit Director Randy Hume said. “Thank you to the FAST team, Fayetteville City Council and our federal delegates for supporting the grant applications. I believe the new buses will reduce emissions, improve air quality, upgrade our quality of life and reduce FAST operating costs.”

ABOUT

Fayetteville has received the All-America City Award from the National Civic League three times. As of the 2010 census it had a population of 200,564, It is the 6th-largest city in North Carolina. Fayetteville is in the Sandhills in the western part of the Coastal Plain region, on the Cape Fear River.

