Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

CDC data: Rising COVID cases in FL top almost every state, even as vaccinations continue

By Diane Rado
Posted by 
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 18 days ago

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127HJz_0auWRVrH00

While states such as Missouri have been in the news over a surge of COVID-19 cases, Florida too is seeing a spike in cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The newest key indicators from the CDC show that Florida has the highest number of new COVID cases, 5,790, in the United States and all territories. Florida also has the highest number of cases in the USA and all territories over a 7-day period — 23,747 cases.

Based on the 7-day case rate per 100,000, Florida ranks 3rd, at a rate of 110.6 — more than three times the nationwide average, which is a rate of 37.4.

Missouri has the highest 7-day rate, of 165.4, and the second highest, Arkansas, has 161.7. Louisiana and Nevada also are above a rate of 100.

The number of cases and the rates of COVID-19 cases can be of concern in several areas, such as when schools open in the fall and not all children will be vaccinated.

The CDC last week provided new guidance on mask-wearing, saying fully vaccinated teachers, students and staff would not need to wear masks this fall. But more than a million students younger than 12 will not be vaccinated in the fall and a contagious variant called Delta has been surging in many parts of the country, including in Florida.

Also last week, Florida Senate Democrats wrote a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying:

“As Florida joins other states eyeing a surging number of cases of the dangerous and fast-spreading COVID ‘Delta’ variant, we, the undersigned members of the Senate Democratic Caucus, are urging you to join with your fellow Republican governors who are tapping the power of their office to strongly urge reluctant residents to get vaccinated…

“With the Delta variant now threatening both lives and livelihoods, and the infection rate rising once again, more than just a passing suggestion to vaccinate is urgently needed – especially as close to 50% of Floridians remain wholly unvaccinated. As governor of this nation’s third largest state, it is incumbent on you to break through that reluctance and close the vulnerability gap with urgency and action.”

In Florida, 47 percent of residents have been fully vaccinated. That’s about in the middle of the states and territories that have full vaccinated their residents, the CDC data shows.

The post CDC data: Rising COVID cases in FL top almost every state, even as vaccinations continue appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 18

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

553
Followers
531
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Health
State
Arkansas State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Florida Senate#Cdc#Covid#Democrats#Republican#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

FL Ag Commissioner Fried uses her authority to tackle the COVID crisis, including getting info to the public

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After state health officials stopped providing daily COVID-19 reports, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried decided to fill the “COVID information-sharing void” through regular updates. Fried, an elected Cabinet official and a 2022 gubernatorial candidate, hopes to provide daily, “if not, almost daily,” COVID-19 updates to inform the public, she announced at a Wednesday press conference. […] The post FL Ag Commissioner Fried uses her authority to tackle the COVID crisis, including getting info to the public appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUSPosted by
Florida Phoenix

CDC says the vaccinated should wear masks indoors in areas with high infection rates

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Federal health officials on Tuesday urged Americans in areas of the country with the highest surges in COVID-19 infections to once again wear masks when they are in public, indoor settings — even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That would include Florida, according to CDC data. The updated recommendations marked a sharp shift from the […] The post CDC says the vaccinated should wear masks indoors in areas with high infection rates appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis wins again in legal battle over COVID protocols on cruise ships, but storm clouds are on the horizon

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis is prevailing in his legal battle with federal public health authorities over whether to require cruise ship passengers and crew to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to board and sail. The governor won a federal trial court ruling about the topic, only to have the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit […] The post DeSantis wins again in legal battle over COVID protocols on cruise ships, but storm clouds are on the horizon appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PoliticsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis signs up FL for sweeping legal assault on abortion rights in the U.S. Supreme Court

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has joined with the governors of 11 other states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania v. Casey, which established and maintained the right to abortion in the United States. The governors filed a friend-of-the-court brief in support of a 2018 Mississippi […] The post Gov. DeSantis signs up FL for sweeping legal assault on abortion rights in the U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Florida Wildlife Corridor subverted by a gold-medal Tallahassee Switcheroo

Quality Journalism for Critical Times I watched some of the opening Olympic ceremonies last week for one simple reason: I had read that Florida has more athletes in Tokyo right now than any state besides California. And they’re not just there to get away from the smell of the red tide fish kills, either. Floridians are competing in every sport […] The post Florida Wildlife Corridor subverted by a gold-medal Tallahassee Switcheroo appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

How many residents have been vaccinated in FL? It’s hard to tell and stats differ between FL and the CDC

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a small county in North Florida called Union, 43 percent of residents aged 12 and older have been vaccinated, according to the Florida Department of Health. But data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show the figure as 25.8 percent, based on residents 12 and older. Likewise, 68 percent of residents […] The post How many residents have been vaccinated in FL? It’s hard to tell and stats differ between FL and the CDC appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Crist and Fried, top contenders in 2022 gubernatorial race, blast Gov. DeSantis over COVID surges

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial race, Florida’s top Democratic candidates are going after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over surges in COVID-19 cases. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a former Florida governor, on Tuesday blasted DeSantis over Florida’s spike in coronavirus cases, saying in an interview with MSNBC that “the governor’s playing Russian roulette with this issue.” […] The post Crist and Fried, top contenders in 2022 gubernatorial race, blast Gov. DeSantis over COVID surges appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Governor’s office is unforthcoming about his whereabouts again; DeSantis ducking reporters

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Anyone in Miami who’d have liked to have known in advance that Gov. Ron DeSantis would be in town Tuesday morning to visit the Surfside condo disaster site and meet with survivors would have been disappointed. Aides didn’t release the schedule until 6:27 p.m., hours following his appearances, which began at about 9 a.m. The […] The post Governor’s office is unforthcoming about his whereabouts again; DeSantis ducking reporters appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
InternetPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Internet crackdown in Cuba frustrates families, friends in the U.S.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—The Biden administration is still trying to restore internet access cut off by the Cuban government after thousands of protesting Afro-Cubans took to the island’s streets calling for democratic reform. Florida lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, are lobbying the administration to support the protests, as well as quickly get internet access back to the island […] The post Internet crackdown in Cuba frustrates families, friends in the U.S. appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

The feds earmarked $15 billion for FL schools to help kids in the pandemic, but it’s largely an unused stockpile

Quality Journalism for Critical Times By the spring of 2020, reality was setting in that the COVID-19 pandemic would stick around for quite some time, and Florida’s school districts were confronting an unknown education world. Districts started talks about the next school year, considering mask mandates, staggered classroom schedules and other measures to bring struggling students up to par — […] The post The feds earmarked $15 billion for FL schools to help kids in the pandemic, but it’s largely an unused stockpile appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUSPosted by
Florida Phoenix

‘There was no concern for my life’: Families losing homes despite federal eviction moratorium

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The national moratorium on evictions, as well as rental assistance programs, weren’t enough protection to keep Katrina Chism and her family in their suburban Atlanta home when money got tight. Chism was laid off twice during the COVID-19 pandemic, and when she fell behind on rent, she faced an initial eviction notice. She was […] The post ‘There was no concern for my life’: Families losing homes despite federal eviction moratorium appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Lawsuit targets DeSantis administration for blocking extra federal unemployment benefits in FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The DeSantis administration broke state law when it cut off enhanced federal unemployment benefits of $300 in June, according to a lawsuit filed in Broward County trial court. The complaint, filed on behalf of 10 Broward residents struggling to scrape by on unemployment compensation, alleges that Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Economic […] The post Lawsuit targets DeSantis administration for blocking extra federal unemployment benefits in FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TravelPosted by
Florida Phoenix

National parks refine ticketed-entry systems to manage visitor boom

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Watching the sunrise from Cadillac Mountain at Maine’s Acadia National Park is a gorgeous view — so breathtaking that on some days, as many as 500 cars could be found vying for the scenic overlook’s 150 parking spots. That competition has become more manageable since Acadia officials began using a reservation system in May, […] The post National parks refine ticketed-entry systems to manage visitor boom appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

FL Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy offers empathy to Capitol Police officer: ‘I listened to you struggle’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy on Tuesday empathized with a U.S. Capitol Police officer who offered testimony on the deadly Jan. 6 attack by a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Murphy, a Democrat, shared a chilling video that showed officers at the Capitol attempting to block rioters from storming the building during the first hearing by […] The post FL Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy offers empathy to Capitol Police officer: ‘I listened to you struggle’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Florida Phoenix

Traditional public school educators left out from DeSantis roundtable on masks at schools

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday afternoon held a roundtable discussion about masks at schools, but he didn’t invite or include traditional public school educators, even as the new public school year looms and families and educators face decisions on mask-wearing. In addition to health officials on the roundtable, the participants included two nontraditional public charter […] The post Traditional public school educators left out from DeSantis roundtable on masks at schools appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Phoenix

White House spokesperson says DeSantis’ opposition to mask mandate in schools is ‘greatly concerning’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following Gov. Ron DeSantis’ comments that Florida will not require kids to wear face masks in K-12 schools, a White House spokeswoman pushed back against his stance, saying that would put children and families at risk of contracting COVID-19. DeSantis has been against safety measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, such as lockdowns […] The post White House spokesperson says DeSantis’ opposition to mask mandate in schools is ‘greatly concerning’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

Black women’s felon-voter-restoration case in FL draws sympathetic hearing during 11th Circuit arguments

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has an opportunity to invoke the Nineteenth Amendment to extend voting rights to Black women who can’t afford to pay the restitution required under Florida’s Amendment 4 of 2018. Judging by oral arguments before a three-judge panel this week, it’s not clear they can or will. […] The post Black women’s felon-voter-restoration case in FL draws sympathetic hearing during 11th Circuit arguments appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate advances nomination of Stone-Manning for public lands post

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—The U.S. Senate on Tuesday agreed 50-49 to bring to the floor the nomination of Montana’s Tracy Stone-Manning to head the Bureau of Land Management, following weeks of GOP attacks over her ties to a 1989 tree-spiking scheme. U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida voted against the measure. Due to a deadlocked 10-10 vote out of the U.S. Senate Energy […] The post U.S. Senate advances nomination of Stone-Manning for public lands post appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida StatePosted by
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis: “Vaccines are saving lives;” fewer than half of Floridians fully vaccinated and cases are rising

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines during a Wednesday news conference, fewer than half of Floridians have been fully vaccinated — problematic because cases are rising, spurred by more contagious variants. The governor was in St. Petersburg discussing red tide issues, but veered off topic when a reporter asked about the […] The post DeSantis: “Vaccines are saving lives;” fewer than half of Floridians fully vaccinated and cases are rising appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

Comments / 18

Community Policy