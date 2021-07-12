FIFA 22 All Set to Kick its Way to PC, Consoles October 1

FIFA 22 is arriving worldwide on October 1 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. Next-gen versions are offered as well for Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Making it to the cover of FIFA 22 is Kylian Mbappé, the striker of Paris Saint-Germain. This is his second year in a row to be on the game’s cover. In a statement, Mbappé said that he has had a special relationship when it comes to the game and is excited to enjoy playing this new one with many players.