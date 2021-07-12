Cancel
Tutankhamun’s Documentary ‘The Last Exhibition’ To Be Narrated By Iggy Pop

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — American musician and songwriter Iggy Pop will do the voiceover for a new documentary on the ancient Egyptian child king Tutankhamun. As per the reports, the documentary titled “Tutankhamun: The Last Exhibition” will simultaneously chart the history of the tomb’s discovery in 1922 and prepare the record-breaking touring Tutankhamun exhibition, which launched in Los Angeles in 2019.

