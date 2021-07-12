Tutankhamun’s Documentary ‘The Last Exhibition’ To Be Narrated By Iggy Pop

Once in a blue moon, there arrives a debut album so charismatic, so controversial, so funny, and so alarmingly human that its harbingers are immediately set apart from their peers, ascending to a higher echelon reserved only for those few who manage to knock the ball straight out of the park on their first swing. That such a release would arrive at the dawn of a new millennium is all the more significant, as it managed to meld the jitteriness and cool indifference of the mid-to-late ’90s and compliment it with the retro-chic fixations of the emergent era, successfully forging a major catalyst for the ultimate rock and roll revival.