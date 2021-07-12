Master Gardener: Gorgeous Gladiolus!
Area gardeners welcomed the magnificent blooms of Gladiolus this week! These stunning flowers bloom in a multitude of colors and can grow up to 5’ tall. Gladiolus is a perennial bulbous flowering plant in the Iris family. A hardy plant with large, colorful blooms, this tall striking flower is a favorite of my oldest daughter who celebrates an August birthday. How fun to discover that the Gladiolus is actually recognized as one of the August birthday flowers! In the language of flowers, Gladioli are called “sword lilies” due to their blade-like leaves. Gladiolus comes from the Latin word gladius, meaning “sword.” The stunning Gladiolus flower signifies remembrance and expresses infatuation, telling the receiver that he or she “pierces the heart”.sapulpatimes.com
