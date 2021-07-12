Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

T-Bob the bard? Ex-LSU player, fellow media personalities launch D&D podcast

By GEORGE MORRIS
theadvocate.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDungeons and Dragons, the popular fantasy role-playing game, long ago morphed into television, film, books and all sorts of paraphernalia. Now, it's a local podcast, too. "The Night Shift," which has begun airing on YouTube and podcast platforms, is a real-play Dungeons and Dragons podcast that features T-Bob Hebert, former LSU football player; Lindsey Duga, local young adult author published by Scholastic; Jay Ducote, food network star and restauranteur; and Chuck Pierce, longtime radio DJ in Baton Rouge, Guaranty Media announced Monday.

www.theadvocate.com

