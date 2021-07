MONROE -- Two women are suing the Louisiana State Police for a fatal shooting of the father of their three collective children. Audrena Smith and Denise Johnson-Nelson, on behalf of three minor children fathered by Erroll Johnson, decedent, filed a complaint on July 7 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana Monroe Division against the Louisiana State Police and some of its troopers, among other defendants, for wrongful death.