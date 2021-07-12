Eric Johnson heading to the Pageant in 2022

For the 12th year, the Ms. Senior Jacksonville and Diva Pageant contestants wowed over 330 audience members with their glamour and talent. The pageant journey consists of interview retraining, networking, journaling, platform development, friend making, and confidence rebuilding. This year, the contestants were encouraged to step out of their box and created one minute self videos branding themselves and sharing their platforms on social media. The 2021 queens have a one year reign and will serve the community working their platforms. This year’s Ms. Senior Jacksonville winner, Sirretta Williams showcased her platform is “Breaking the Silence” and Ms. Senior Diva 2021 La Vonda Williams educated and informed on her platform of Alopecia. “What an amazing and exciting representation of mature women in our community. Congratulations to all the ladies as they are all winners,” said organizer Kenyon Demps. Special recognition to: Colette Taylor (1st Runner Up, Ms. Senior Jacksonville), Cynthia Flynn (1st Runner Up, Ms. Senior Diva), Brenda Chobanian (Most Talented), Sirretta Williams (Most Ads and Sponsors), La Vonda Williams (Most Congenial), Anita Brown (Fan Favorites), Sirretta Williams (Best Interview), Dress Your Sash winners: 1st Place – Sirretta Williams, 2nd Place – Brenda Chobanian, 3rd Place – Sharon Steward – Sciuto. Shown are winners Ms. Senior Jacksonville winner Sirretta Williams and Ms. Senior Diva 2021 La Vonda Williams.