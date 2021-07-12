Cancel
SF Giants send catcher Joey Bart back to Triple-A for All-Star break

By Kerry Crowley
Paradise Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the final week of games leading up to the All-Star break, four different players started at the catcher position for the San Francisco Giants. After starter Buster Posey suffered a left thumb contusion that ultimately forced him to the 10-day injured list, Curt Casali, Chadwick Tromp and Joey Bart took turns behind the plate for a Giants club that finished the first half with an MLB-best 57-32 record.

