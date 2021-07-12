Cancel
Kimora Lee Simmons’ daughter Aoki Lee, 18, makes runway debut at Pyer Moss

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike mother, like daughter. Kimora Lee Simmons’ youngest daughter, Aoki Lee, made her official runway debut as part of the historic Pyer Moss Couture show on Saturday. Designer Kirby Jean-Raymond presented his collection — which featured fantastical looks honoring Black inventors — after a two-day rain delay. Simmons, 18, strutted...

