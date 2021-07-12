YWCA Center for Safety, Empowerment offers services to victims of sexual, domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA is reminding Kansans about the services its Center for Safety and Empowerment offers victims and survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The YWCA says advocates at its Center for Safety and Empowerment provide life-saving resources, support and hope for victims of domestic violence in Northeast Kansas. It said one advocate recently shared what it is like to connect with a survivor and get them the services they need. It said survivors are inspiring, resilient and deserve safety, privacy and choices.