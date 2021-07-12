Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

The latest trends in DevOps: Infrastructure-as-code, automation and the importance of communication

By Karen Roby
TechRepublic
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpert discusses his job as a DevOps advocate, what it means and why it's important. TechRepublic's Karen Roby spoke with Tim Davis, DevOps advocate for Env0, about what DevOps is and why it's important. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation. Tim Davis: A DevOps advocate is just...

www.techrepublic.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Devops#Automation#Devops#Techrepublic#Ci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Computersarxiv.org

Fast polar codes for terabits-per-second throughput communications

Targeting high-throughput and low-power communications, we implement two successive cancellation (SC) decoders for polar codes. With $16nm$ ASIC technology, the area efficiency and energy efficiency are $4Tbps/mm^2$ and $0.63pJ/bit$, respectively, for the unrolled decoder, and $561Gbps/mm^2$ and $1.21pJ/bit$, respectively, for the recursive decoder. To achieve such a high throughput, a novel code construction, coined as fast polar codes, is proposed and jointly optimized with a highly-parallel SC decoding architecture. First, we reuse existing modules to fast decode more outer code blocks, and then modify code construction to facilitate faster decoding for all outer code blocks up to a degree of parallelism of $16$. Furthermore, parallel comparison circuits and bit quantization schemes are customized for hardware implementation. Collectively, they contribute to an $2.66\times$ area efficiency improvement and $33\%$ energy saving over the state of the art.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Security for Startups in a DevOps World: Infrastructure, IAM, and Remote Environments

Note: This is the first installment in a blog series on startup security in a DevOps world. This series is an adaptation of an e-book published in 2017, which was originally contributed to by JumpCloud CEO Rajat Bhargava and guest contributors Alan Shimel and Ben Tomhave. The information has been updated to include new IT developments and reflect the current business climate, particularly for startups. Read the authors’ bios below.
Softwareaithority.com

Ermetic Automates Identity Governance For Cloud Infrastructure

New Capabilities Enable Companies to Create, Monitor and Enforce Custom Security Policies on Sensitive Identities/Resources. Ermetic, the cloud infrastructure security company, announced new capabilities that enable organizations to define and automatically know when their custom security policies are violated in multi-cloud infrastructures. By providing the ability to create unique policies that govern sensitive resources, Ermetic allows organizations to enforce their own security standards and receive alerts when unauthorized activity occurs and unintended changes are made to entitlements.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Traction Guest Announces the Workforce Security Industry's First Low-Code, Logic-Based, Automation Toolset

Traction Guest enhances their Workforce Security Platform with new automation features to support complex enterprise security workflow needs. VANCOUVER, British Columbia-Traction Guest, a workforce security management vendor providing employee health and safety controls, advanced visitor management, critical communication and alerting, and more, today announced the addition of logic-based triggers to support complex workflow automations.
Softwareiotbusinessnews.com

EMnify Is First to Bring No-Code Automation to Cellular IoT Management

EMnify enables no-code IoT solutions with workflow automation tool Zapier. Rapidly growing no-code economy empowers non-developer teams with automation tools to streamline processes and drive productivity. EMnify, the leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT, has launched its new integration with workflow automation tool Zapier, making it the first IoT...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Sysdig acquires Apolicy to help customers secure Infrastructure As Code and automate remediation

Sysdig announced intent to acquire Apolicy to shift security further left and expand the Sysdig offering to include Infrastructure as code (IaC) security. Sysdig customers secure the DevOps cycle from build through production. Apolicy complements these capabilities by strengthening cloud and Kubernetes security with compliance and governance enforcement via policy...
Electronicsbrookdale.com

The Latest Wearable Tech Trends for Caregivers

Being a caregiver for a family member or loved one can be a tough job. Fortunately, there are a host of new technologies that can help make your life a bit easier and their lives a bit safer. The best part? Utilizing this new tech could be as simple as putting on your favorite shirt.
Technologydevops.com

The State of DevOps Is Just Fine

There is a growing amount of hand-wringing about the state of DevOps; that adoption is not progressing apace, or that the full benefits of the methodology are not being realized by the majority of adherents. That we can and must do more and do it better, etc. That is just...
SoftwareTechRepublic

New automation platform aims to help DevOps engineers squash tickets forever

Shoreline.io automates fixes that range from one-line commands to remediation loops. Fix once, automate the solution and then deploy many times. That's the philosophy behind Shoreline.io, a company that aims to make life easier for site reliability engineers. Anurag Gupta, founder and CEO of Shoreline.io, has plenty of experience in...
Computersdevops.com

DevOps Unbound: Unburdening Developers

Every app development need seems to ultimately fall to developers to fulfill. Build in security. Shift testing left. Provide users cooler, more customized experiences at cloud speed and scale. And do it all faster, of course. How do we accommodate the rising expectations without burning out developers? What can other team members do to lighten the load and allow developers to focus on the creative work they require to thrive? In this episode of DevOps Unbound, hosts Alan Shimel and Mitchell Ashley are joined by panelists Adam Kalsey of Tricentis, Tracy Ragan of DeployHub and Justin Hutchings of GitHub to talk about unburdening developers. The video is below, followed by the transcript.
SoftwareCIO

How to simplify Infrastructure as code adoption for IT Operations

A look at innovation that will jump start IaC automation adoption and usage for private and hybrid cloud for IT Ops teams. A mandatory requirement for IT operations in the “good old days” was their ability to configure and deploy new infrastructure through command line interface (CLI) and scripts. In fact, being a command-line jockey was highly valued and still remains a badge of honor within the ranks of IT administrators as evidence of technical prowess. GUI? GUI is for wimps.
Technologythepaypers.com

Eftpos completes QR code payments infrastructure

Australia-based payments processor Eftpos has announced completing the build of its new QR code payments infrastructure. The first stage of the QR infrastructure was built in early July 2021. Company representatives have stated that the infrastructure is being designed to provide secure and enhanced consumer purchasing and engagement experiences through loyalty, offers, receipts, and added security.
ComputersTechRepublic

Cutefish is an adorable Linux desktop environment that could make serious waves

A new Linux desktop environment is in the works, and Jack Wallen believes it could make a big splash when it lands. I love a good desktop environment. And I really love any desktop environment that not only attempts to make interaction with PCs user friendly with a modern nod to design. This is one of the main reasons I spent so many years with elementaryOS as my go-to Linux distribution. Eventually, I moved on from that desktop and landed on Pop!_OS (partially due to the purchase of a System76 Thelio desktop). Pop!_OS and the COSMIC desktop offers just the right mix of performance, efficiency and modern design.
Public HealthComputerworld

Tech innovators pivot to support the post-COVID workplace

Plenty of firms have been busy over the past year building new products or enhancing existing ones to support a distributed workforce, virtual collaboration, and socially distanced office space. Over the next two newsletters, I’ll be looking at a few of their inventions that particularly impressed me. This week we look at how technology will change the way we meet.
InternetNetwork World

Mobile-First Communications: A Necessary Strategy for a Work-From-Anywhere World

Remote work is here to stay — 83% of employers think remote work was a success. While there are many advantages to a hybrid work model, it does pose some challenges for effective collaboration. Now, organizations are beginning to realize the differences between solutions that can accommodate mobile workers and solutions that are built from the ground up to be mobile-first. In this white paper from Verizon Business, you’ll discover the importance of mobile Unified Communications and Collaborations, and what to look for in a partner for your mobile UCC journey.
ComputersInfoworld

SD-WAN Architectures Explained

As the IT infrastructure leaps from legacy and siloed to cloud-first and integrated, network architecture becomes indispensable to application performance and a predictable user experience. However, network architectures can vary significantly in terms of performance, complexity, security, and efficiency, and given the plethora of available choices, it can be difficult as a CIO to separate the wheat from the chaff.
Career Development & AdviceTechRepublic

How to use a core hours policy to improve employee experience

Setting core hours—a period that's open for booking meetings—can help as employees transition to office work and permanent remote work. One of the greatest concerns for leaders of all stripes is how to manage the return to work in light of a cauldron of concerns. As if maintaining productivity were not enough, leaders must worry about everything from different employee expectations, shifting COVID-19 news, reports of employee burnout and unprecedented numbers of resignations and job changes.
Career Development & Advice8thirtyfour.com

Why Internal Communications is SO Important

Welcome to 2021. More than likely, the majority of your workforce is virtual or a hybrid of in-person and work from home. If you’ve taken this approach and adapted how you manage your team, then kudos…cause the times be a-changin’. In fact, we wrote about the toll back-to-office is taking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy