This month at Trader Joe’s, the ice cream aisle was crammed with 20-somethings wondering whether or not to get the boba coffee ice cream (answer: yes) and I had to shove myself through the crowds to grab EVEN MORE new ice cream. I nabbed one featuring not-Oatly-but-suspiciously-similar strawberry oat milk and another featuring frozen chunks of cheesecake. At the checkout aisle, a chatty cashier looked me and my partner up and down and asked, “you guys headed to the beach?” and I had to reply, “no, we just dress like this.” In the summer, everywhere is the beach if you wish it so.