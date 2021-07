LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight will be mild and calm with mostly clear skies, lows in the mid-to-low 70s and winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Most of Texoma will see triple digit high temperatures tomorrow as this will be our last day for a while with average and above average temperatures. Mostly sunny skies are expected, though a stray shower in our southern counties cant be ruled out. By Saturday night the cold front to our north will start to move south across Oklahoma, as our northern counties could potentially see the first instances of rain associated with this in the early morning hours on Sunday.