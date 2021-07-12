Mickey Guyton Announces Release Date For 'Remember Her Name' Debut LP

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Billie Eilish released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, and celebrated with an exclusive launch event hosted by Spotify, which showcased a behind-the-scenes look at her new music, as well as the streaming service's first-ever artist hub on-platform. In addition to the album, Happier Than Ever: The Destination features exclusive content like Eilish's personally curated playlists, three new enhanced album experiences, lyrical breakdowns, motion graphics, Q&As, Easter eggs and more.