Black Widow is into its second weekend of release and if you glanced at the headlines, you'd think it had been an unmitigated disaster. The long-awaited solo outing for Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff fell 67% in its second weekend at the US box office, marking the biggest-ever drop for an MCU movie from its opening. That's bad, right? Well, it's steeper than Disney and Marvel would have wanted, but comparisons to previous MCU movies feels harsh.