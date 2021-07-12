Cancel
Food & Drinks

Oreo Just Dropped 2 New Seasonal Flavors

By Caitlyn Hitt
Thrillist
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic Oreos are excellent, but that hasn't stopped the company from experimenting wildly with flavors. Some were hits, like Double Stuffed Oreos and Mint Oreos. Others, like those Swedish Fish Oreos, were misses. Either way, the cookie company won't stop innovating. In fact, it just announced two brand-new seasonal flavors.

