Scouting Jets linebacker Brendon White

COLUMBUS — There is one position at Ohio State that can really keep Ryan Day up at night. Odds are the Buckeyes coach didn’t sleep at all on Wednesday. Managing quarterbacks has never been easy. But it’s increasingly become a high-wire act in the modern era of college football when transfers were on the rise even before the NCAA changed the rules allowing players to freely move to different teams once in their careers. But given the potential bombshell that top-ranked commit Quinn Ewers dropped this week, Day is now soaring on the trapeze 100 feet in the air with a safety net nowhere in sight.