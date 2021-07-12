Cancel
Scouting Jets linebacker Brendon White

By Bent
ganggreennation.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few months, we’ve been taking an in-depth look at each of the Jets’ rookies. We continue today with linebacker Brendon White. The 22-year old White is listed at 6’2” and 220 pounds and was an all-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020 after transferring from Ohio State to Rutgers. The Jets are converting him from safety to linebacker after a college career that saw him register 105 tackles, two interceptions and a sack.

