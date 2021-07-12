Cancel
Cowboys will suffer from Hard Knocks expectations says a former GM

By Justin A Morris
Blogging The Boys
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Cowboys’ inclusion in HBO’s Hard Knocks series will reap several benefits for the franchise. Certain unheralded players looking to break out into primetime spotlights will get their chance to do so, while the starlet names so many fans know and love will be able to solidify their deservedness for recognition as film crews dawn upon the Star. And then, of course, there’s the good ol’ Benjamins, dollars which Jerry Jones & Company will be netting with even more publicity for his franchise.

