BVB laugh off Haaland missing first day of preseason amid fresh Chelsea speculation

Mahmoud Dahoud has signed a contract extension with Borussia Dortmund that will keep him at the club until 2023. Mahmoud Dahoud’s contract with Borussia Dortmund was due to expire at the end of the upcoming season. But the two parties were in negotiations over an extension. Now an agreement has finally been reached and the midfielder will stay on with the Black and Yellows at least until the end of the 2022/23 season.