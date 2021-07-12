BVB laugh off Haaland missing first day of preseason amid fresh Chelsea speculation
It’s Monday, July 12, 2021. Do you know where your 20-year-old superstar striker is?. Borussia Dortmund began their preseason today, but have done so without Erling Braut Haaland. He was supposed to be there, but he wasn’t. He will apparently only arrive tomorrow, for whatever reason. BVB sporting director Michael Zorc isn’t worried, laughing off the questions from Sky Deutschland, joking that Haaland is “already in England”.weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com
