Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

John de Lancie Hints At A Grim Fate For Q In Star Trek: Picard

By Faith McKay
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John de Lancie is having a great time working on Picard season two if his online posts are anything to go by. He’s happily sharing his experiences on Cameo, where fans can pay to have him send personal messages. Many of these videos include updates where the actor who plays Q appears to let slip behind-the-scenes information. Previously, he’s said many short things that have raised a long list of plot questions for the Star Trek series. The latest has us wondering what grim possibilities could possibly befall Q on the series. In a recent video, John de Lancie said, “You are going to be seeing me soon on Picard. I come back – not in a walker, but close to it. It’s my final carryings on with Jean-Luc Picard.”

www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John De Lancie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Trek#Time Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Trek: Picard To Introduce Surprising New Character In Season 3

Star Trek: Picard‘s second season is currently in production and is expected to air early next year. Promotional material has indicated an adventure through an alternative timeline, likely instigated by John de Lancie’s Q. Precisely what this will consist of remains a mystery, though judging by the trailer our characters will inhabit their alt-universe selves as they figure out why they’re there.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is coming back

The popular Star Trek movie is returning to the big screen. One of the most popular films that includes the original cast from Star Trek: The Original Series, Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home released on November 26, 1986, Thanksgiving weekend. The film raked in $133 million worldwide and earned four Oscar nominations for cinematography and sound. And now, thirty-five years later, the movie remains a fan-favorite which is why all fans will appreciate this bit of news. Daily Star Trek News reports that Fathom Events is bringing The Voyage Home back to the big screen for two nights only!
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Star Trek: Picard Is Reportedly Getting 3 More Seasons

After premiering its first season early last year, Star Trek: Picard season 2 is on its way, with production on the next batch of episodes currently ongoing. So far, we’ve already got a teaser trailer for the run which promises that Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc is about to face off against another of his oldest foes – John de Lancie’s Q.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek: Picard wants another Voyager alumni to show up

Star Trek: Picard almost brought in another Voyager alumni. Star Trek: Picard saw the return of several actors and characters to their roles in Star Trek. There was obviously Patric Stewart returning as Jean-Luc Picard, as well as Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis as William Riker and Deanna Troi. Brent Spiner also returned to Star Trek as well as Data and Altan Inigo Soong, the so of Data’s creator Noonian Soong. Each of these actors made sense to return as they were all alumni of The Next Generation series. Yet, one Voyager alumni, Jeri Ryan, returned to play Seven of Nine as well, despite the character having no ties to The Next Generation.
CelebritiesIGN

Gates McFadden on the Ups and Downs of That Star Trek Life

Gates McFadden is best known as Dr. Beverly Crusher from Star Trek: The Next Generation and its four movie spin-offs, but her career goes well beyond Star Trek not just as an actress but also as a choreographer… and now as a podcast host. McFadden and NacelleCast Studios recently launched...
TV SeriesComicBook

Star Trek: Picard Almost Brought Back Another Voyager Star

Star Trek: Picard brought Jeri Ryan back to the Star Trek universe as Star Trek: Voyager's Seven of Nine, and Kate Mulgrew will return as Capt. Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy. Another Voyager star almost also appeared in Picard's first season. Trek.FM's Primitive Culture podcast had Voyager's Robert Duncan McNeill, who played Tom Paris, on a guest. Since Voyager ended, McNeil has become a director and producer working on shows like Chuck, Resident Alien, The Gifted, and Turner & Hooch. McNeill received an invitation to return to Star Trek, first as part of Star Trek: Discovery's first batch of directors. However, the timing for McNeil's return to the sci-fi franchise didn't work out.
TV Seriestrekcore.com

Review: STAR TREK: TNG — “Shadows Have Offended”

It’s been nearly two decades since the last Star Trek: The Next Generation novel set during the seven-season run of the television series hit bookshelves — 2003’s Do Comets Dream? — and this month, we finally return to the voyages of the Enterprise-D with a brand new name to the Trek literary lineup.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount May Be Planning A Strange Star Trek: Voyager Spinoff

I’ve always had a soft spot for Star Trek: Voyager. Sure, it wasn’t as iconic as The Next Generation or as smart as Deep Space Nine, but it made up for that by being extremely weird. Voyager episodes included an Irish village in the holodeck becoming sentient and attempting to burn the crew at the stake for being witches, their holographic doctor’s daydreams attracting the attention of an alien race, an entire civilization evolving in real-time before the crew’s eyes and… well, whatever was going on in “Threshold.”
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Star Trek: Picard Nearly Had A Second Voyager Alumni Joining Series

One of the most pleasant surprises of Star Trek: Picard is the sandbox the series has to work with the title character played by Patrick Stewart being able to work with new cast introduced in the series and old from his Next Generation days. One unexpected surprise came in the form of Voyager alumnae Jeri Ryan reprising her role as Seven of Nine aka Annika. Upon her reintroduction, we discovered since the U.S.S. Voyager returned to earth, she found the Federation isn't what she hoped it would be and she ended up down a dark path of vengeance in Picard season one. If showrunners had their way, we could have had another Voyager alum joining her in Robert Duncan McNeill, who played Lt. Tom Paris on the UPN series. The actor-director opened up to the Primitive Culture podcast (via TrekMovie) about what could have happened in Picard season one and what may yet happen for season two.
Las Vegas, NVComicBook

Star Trek Fandom Returns to Las Vegas for the 55-Year Mission Tour

Star Trek fandom returns to Las Vegas for The 55-Year Mission Tour, a Star Trek fan gathering orchestrated by Creation Entertainment. The Star Trek fan convention occurs from August 11th through August 15th at the Rio Suites Hotel, with more than 15,000 guests expected to attend. The event celebrates both 55 years of Star Trek as well as Creation Entertainment's own 50th anniversary. The five-day event features many activities and special guests, including Star Trek's original Captain Kirk, William Shatner, other guests from classic and current Star Trek series, and Kelsey Grammer for the first time at a Star Trek event.
TV & VideosComicBook

Star Trek: Prodigy Trailer Released

The first trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy is here. Paramount+ debuted the official teaser trailer for Star Trek's first animated kids' series during the show's Comic-Con@Home virtual panel. Executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman introduced fans to their first look at the show in action, including the first glimpse of the series' starship. Fans will also notice the voice of Kate Mulgrew is featured in the trailer, reprising her role as Capt. Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager in holographic form. Star Trek: Prodigy is a co-production of Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios' Eye Animation Studios. The panel confirmed that Star Trek: Prodigy would premiere on Paramount+ in the United States this Fall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy