John de Lancie Hints At A Grim Fate For Q In Star Trek: Picard
John de Lancie is having a great time working on Picard season two if his online posts are anything to go by. He’s happily sharing his experiences on Cameo, where fans can pay to have him send personal messages. Many of these videos include updates where the actor who plays Q appears to let slip behind-the-scenes information. Previously, he’s said many short things that have raised a long list of plot questions for the Star Trek series. The latest has us wondering what grim possibilities could possibly befall Q on the series. In a recent video, John de Lancie said, “You are going to be seeing me soon on Picard. I come back – not in a walker, but close to it. It’s my final carryings on with Jean-Luc Picard.”www.giantfreakinrobot.com
