John de Lancie Hints At A Grim Fate For Q In Star Trek: Picard

One of the most pleasant surprises of Star Trek: Picard is the sandbox the series has to work with the title character played by Patrick Stewart being able to work with new cast introduced in the series and old from his Next Generation days. One unexpected surprise came in the form of Voyager alumnae Jeri Ryan reprising her role as Seven of Nine aka Annika. Upon her reintroduction, we discovered since the U.S.S. Voyager returned to earth, she found the Federation isn't what she hoped it would be and she ended up down a dark path of vengeance in Picard season one. If showrunners had their way, we could have had another Voyager alum joining her in Robert Duncan McNeill, who played Lt. Tom Paris on the UPN series. The actor-director opened up to the Primitive Culture podcast (via TrekMovie) about what could have happened in Picard season one and what may yet happen for season two.