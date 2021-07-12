Ole Miss pitcher Gunnar Hoglund drafted 19th overall by Toronto Blue Jays
On Sunday, the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft kicked off. And it didn’t take long for the Ole Miss Rebels to crash the party.*. Rebels’ Friday night starter Gunnar Hoglund was selected 19th overall by the Toronto Blue Jays. In 2021, before his season was cut short, the Hudson, Fla. native went 4-2 and sported a 2.87 earned run average. In just 62.2 innings, Hoglund struck out 96(!) batters, good enough for 5th in the nation and third in the Southeastern Conference.www.redcuprebellion.com
