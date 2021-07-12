Ole Miss pitcher Gunnar Hoglund drafted 19th overall by Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays wasted no time with Gunnar Hoglund, signing their first-round pick from the 2021 MLB Draft on Friday, the team announced. Terms of the deal were not released, but a source told MLB Pipeline's Jim Callis that it's worth $3,247,500, just under the 19th pick’s slot value of $3,359,000. By saving just over $100,000 against the slot value, the Blue Jays can pad their bonus pool for this Draft, which was one of the smallest in the league, to use elsewhere on higher-risk signings.