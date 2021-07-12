Cancel
Klamath County, OR

Bootleg Fire grows to 153K acres over the weekend, hundreds of firefighters responding

Portland Report
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmzTQ_0auWO7pH00
(David Ryder/Getty Images)

(KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.) Fire crews are working to make progress on the Bootleg Wildfire in Klamath County that spread rapidly to 153,535 acres as of Monday morning, KATU reports.

According to spokespeople for the agencies fighting the fire, conditions were so bad on Saturday that crews had to disengage and get to safety. Conditions were expected to ease overnight Sunday.

“We all have the same mission right now, and that is firefighter and public safety,” said Carol Connolly, with the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center.

The fire has threatened homes and energy infrastructure, forcing evacuations in some areas. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office said officers would cite and potentially arrest those who remain in evacuation zones.

The sheriff’s office said they’d already begun ticketing people and warned that those who stay in evacuation zones may be closed off from first responders if conditions worsen.

The fire is 0% contained as of Monday but officials expect progress to be made over the next couple days.

“This is very typical early in a fire especially when we have teams coming in and briefing each other and trying to create those contingency lines,” said Connolly. “They do have a strong anchor point on one end of the fire. That’s basically where they build off, and then they surround the fire hopefully to pinch off or squeeze the head of the fire.”

Dozens of helicopters and planes are fighting the flames from the sky, while around 1,000 firefighters are on the ground.

Portland Report

Portland Report

