Former Duke men’s basketball captain Amile Jefferson has been added to the staff as the team’s director of player development. “This is an honor to be back at Duke and I’m so grateful to Coach Krzyzewski for considering me for this opportunity,” said Jefferson. “I’d also like to thank Coach Scheyer for his help through the process and look forward to his leadership in the future. Duke has been a part of my story and my life and it’s a privilege to give back to the program and the University that has meant so much. I can’t wait to work with these guys — helping them develop, grow and learn — and be a small part of something bigger than myself.