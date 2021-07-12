Currency Pair of the Week: CAD/JPY
There are many events this week which could cause volatility in CAD/JPY including the BOC, BOJ, and US inflation data. The Bank of Canada meets this week and there is one question on traders’ minds: Will the BOC continue tapering or will they remain on hold? Recall that at the April 21st meeting, Canada’s central bank surprised markets by cutting bond purchases from 4 billion Canadian Dollars down to 3 billion Canadian Dollar. However, at their June 9th meeting, they left purchase amounts unchanged as the BOC waited for more data. The Canadian Employment Change for June released on Friday showed that 230,700 jobs were added to the economy, though all the gain was in part-time jobs. The Unemployment Rate fell from 8.2% to 7.8% while Average Hourly Earnings YoY rose from -1.4% in May to +0.1%. Can this data help the BOC with their decision? Markets expect the Bank of Canada to cut bond purchases once again by another 1 billion Canadian Dollars. This would bring totally weekly purchases down to only 2 billion Canadian Dollars! Also, at the June meeting the BOC said that they expect economic slack to be absorbed in the second half of 2022. Watch to see if they revise the timing, which could increase rate hike expectations.www.actionforex.com
