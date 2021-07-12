Cancel
Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 in NEO Hybrid Leatherette Gaming Chair Review

By Anthony Garreffa
Secretlab does it again: the new TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair series is here and OMG. I don't know how they do it, but they did it. The company has just unleashed its next-gen gaming chair, with the introduction of the new Secretlab 2022 Series gaming chair. Secretlab sent over their brand new flagship TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair over for review, where from a quick glance it would appear the new 2022 series gaming chairs look the same as the 2020 series -- but man-oh-man would you be wrong.

