A few morning showers; cloudy, mainly dry rest of the day

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A few showers and downpours are moving through the valley early this morning, but after the rain moves out by mid-morning most of the day is looking dry. Although dry the clouds will stick around. A few showers afternoon showers can’t be ruled out, especially in the hill towns, but we are not expecting much Temperatures remain unseasonably cool thanks to an easterly flow and highs in the lower 70's. It will remain muggy with dew points in the 60's.