The US dollar rose slightly after relatively weak GDP data. The numbers showed that the American economy grew at a lower pace than expected. It rose by 6.5% in the second quarter, lower than the expected 8.5%. It was just a modest improvement from the 6.3% in the first quarter. Still, this growth propelled the US economy above pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the pandemic started. The main lagged was residential investments and inventories, which were caused by labour shortages and supply chain disruptions. The currency will react to the latest US purchaser consumption expenditure (PCE), which is the Fed’s favourite inflation tool.