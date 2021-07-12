Man Holds Police At Bay For More Than Six Hours During Standoff In Fairfield County

Robert Lemay Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been arrested following a six-and-half-hour standoff with police after he threatened to use a shotgun against himself and others.

The incident began just before 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 11, in Norwalk.

Police received a report that Robert Lemay, age 40, of Norwalk, was angry and intoxicated and made several threats to use a shotgun against himself and others and retreated into his home, said Norwalk PD Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

Lemay had multiple firearms registered to him, Gulino said.

A large police response followed, including officers from adjoining agencies due to the need for significant manpower.

After many tense hours Lemay eventually cooperated with Norwalk Officers and turned himself over to the police around 10 p.m.

Weapons and ammunition were removed from the home.

"The Norwalk Police Department is proud of the work of all of the police officers involved in the incident, from patrol to various specialized units," Gulino said.

The Norwalk Community assisted as well, waiting patiently while several roads were closed during the standoff, which ended peacefully and without physical injury, she added.

