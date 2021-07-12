Subway is giving away one Million sandwiches on July 13 as a part of its menu overhaul

It's no secret that some fast food restaurants are far favored over others to the point of having cult-like followings. The reason for such popularity tends to go beyond the food itself. Despite many fast food chains' attempts to join the chicken sandwich wars or serve a signature dish or sauce that keeps customers coming back for more, the quality of service that fast food restaurants provide is also important. No one wants to sit in a line forever. That's why Mashed took a survey to find out just which fast food restaurant provides the best service to customers.