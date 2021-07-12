Cancel
Restaurants

Subway is giving away one Million sandwiches on July 13 as a part of its menu overhaul

By Cassie McGrath
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 18 days ago
Subway restaurants are giving away one million 6-inch subs on July 13 to guests who visit their local Subway from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The first 50 people who come in to participating restaurants and request a free sub will receive one 6-inch Turkey Cali Fresh, which has many new Subway ingredients including the smashed avocado, BelGioiso fresh mozzarella and new deli-sliced thin turkey, all on Subway’s new Hearty Multigrain bread.

