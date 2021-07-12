Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

LL District 24 12s All-Star baseball: 4 takeaways from the Mid-Island/South Shore title game

By Charlie De Biase Jr.
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mid-Island’s Christopher Cacioppo continued to contribute coming off the bench for the Travis loop and he made an impact during his team’s game-tying sixth inning. For starters, after Joshua Diaz drew a walk for the second time to open the home sixth, Cacioppo was inserted into the game as a special pinch runner and he eventually moved to second after Christian Cabello also drew a base on balls. Cacioppo then scored the game-tying run on Aaron Vazquez’s RBI double down the right-field line.

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
29K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All Star Baseball#South Shore#Ll District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Richmond, KYRichmond Register

LITTLE LEAGUE: Richmond All-Stars roll to district title

The Richmond Little League All-Stars rolled to the District 3 Senior League Tournament title last Saturday in Winchester. Richmond defeated Clark County twice — 14-4 and 22-6 — to claim the title. The All-Stars are set to compete in the Kentucky State Senior League Tournament on July 30, 31 and...
Stonington, CTWesterly Sun

Baseball: Pawcatuck/North Stonington win District 10 Senior title

STONINGTON — James Main struck out 13 and allowed just two hits as Pawcatuck/North Stonington defeated Groton, 5-0, to capture the District 10 Little League baseball title Thursday night at the Pawcatuck Little League complex. Main walked just two batters before reaching his pitch limit with two outs in the...
Kentucky StateOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Western All-Stars win pair of titles

The Owensboro Western Orange 8-U All-Stars won a Cal Ripken Baseball West Kentucky State Tournament championship in impressive fashion on Sunday — defeating Auburn 10-0 in the finale in Elizabethtown. In the title game, Owensboro Western Orange struck for five quick runs, played solid defense, and scored five more runs...
Rutland, MAtelegram.com

Rutland upends Worcester East for District 4 Little League baseball title

RUTLAND — The Rutland All-Stars won the District 4 title in the 9-11 age group last yearbut did not get a chance to play in the sectional tournament due to COVID-19. This year they’ll get that opportunity, as Rutland battled back from an early deficit, scoring six runs across the second and third innings to defeat the Worcester East All-Stars, 6-1, in the Massachusetts District 4 Major Division final at Marsh Field.
Hicksville, OHCrescent-News

Fairview baseball, softball All-Stars claim tourney titles

The Fairview 12U All-Star baseball team finished as runner-up at the Hicksville All-Star Tournament earlier this month. Team members include, front row, from left: Calvin Kepler, Xavier Shininger, Ryan Ellert and Isaiah Holbrook. Back row, from left: Logan Mosier, Jonah Shininger, Brody Williams, Adam Rock, Anthony Singer, Logan Olinger and Gavin Garza.
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers vs. Twins: Double-dip in Detroit as baseball returns from All-Star break

Welcome back from the All-Star break Detroit Tigers fans! The past several days have been fun ones for the sport of baseball but now it is time to get back to the business of winning games and chasing a playoff spot — well, maybe not for the Tigers but generally speaking, of course. Action had been set to return to Comerica Park on Friday with a pair of games slated against the Minnesota Twins, but heavy rains put a damper on those plans forcing a split double-dip on Saturday, with Friday’s second game rescheduled for Aug.
kinyradio.com

Minors All-Stars Baseball Special Games in Final Rounds

Juneau Black defeated Ketchikan in the opening game of the double-elimination portion of the Minors (8-10 year olds) Special Games Tournament on Saturday at Miller Field. (Klas Stolpe / KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska District 2 Minors, ages 8-10 years, Special Games Tournament completed the round robin portion...
Wilton, CTgoodmorningwilton.com

Wilton’s 12U All Star Team Wins District Title

Wilton’s 12U All-Star Little League Team once again lifted the district banner after winning the CT Little League District One Championship by defeating Darien, 10-5. This was the third year in a row the two rival towns met in the district championship, coming into the night with one championship win apiece.
South Pasadena, CAsouthpasadenareview.com

South Pasadena Wins District Title, Advances to Sectionals

After a season-long effort, the Little League District 18 Major championship was just one game away for the South Pasadena All-Stars. Now it was time to go get it. South Pasadena, mostly comprising 11- and 12-year-old boys, used a big first inning to propel itself to a convincing 12-3 victory over Temple City National Little League to capture the district title Monday evening at Dave Nelson Field.
MLBchatsports.com

South Side Sox Reacts: The All-Star Game

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across MLB. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Chicago White Sox fans, and fans across the country. According to the latest SB Nation Reacts survey, 71% of White Sox fans are confident the team is headed in the right direction. That’s up from 65% last week and 67% the week before.
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

Opelika Soccer to Represent at North-South All-Star Game

Opelika boys’ soccer player Ethan Neman and Opelika boys’ soccer coach Derek Hovell will be representing the Bulldogs at the 2021 AHSAA North-South All Star Sports Week in Montgomery from July 19-23. Neman, a 5-foot-10-inch rising senior, was selected for the all-star South soccer squad when teams were announced on...
NFLRichmond.com

McElroy: Baseball found its swagger at the All-Star Game. Now, can it avoid a self-inflicted wound?

Compliments come few and far between, so let me take a second and dish one out to Major League Baseball: Your stars shined at the All-Star Game. Seven days ago, there weren’t too many who felt optimistic about heading into Denver for the Mid-Summer Classic. The sport was deep in controversy about banning illegal substances, one of its most prominent figures facing sexual assault charges, and more than a dozen of the top names in the game opting out of the festivities. All of this was occurring in the aftermath of moving the game out of Atlanta.

Comments / 0

Community Policy