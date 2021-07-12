LL District 24 12s All-Star baseball: 4 takeaways from the Mid-Island/South Shore title game

Welcome back from the All-Star break Detroit Tigers fans! The past several days have been fun ones for the sport of baseball but now it is time to get back to the business of winning games and chasing a playoff spot — well, maybe not for the Tigers but generally speaking, of course. Action had been set to return to Comerica Park on Friday with a pair of games slated against the Minnesota Twins, but heavy rains put a damper on those plans forcing a split double-dip on Saturday, with Friday’s second game rescheduled for Aug.