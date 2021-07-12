Car Crashes Into Western Mass Restaurant

No one was injured when a vehicle's driver lost control and slammed into the dining room of a Holyoke restaurant. Photo Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

A vehicle plowed into a Western Massachusetts restaurant after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and landed in the dining room.

The incident took place around 8:40 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at D’Angelos Restaurant at 2175 Northampton St., in Holyoke, said the Holyoke Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the car drove down a grass embankment from Whiting Farms Road and crashed through an exit vestibule before smashing through the dining room wall.

"People were seated at the table directly against that wall. They were startled and shaken, but thankfully no one in the restaurant was injured," the department said.

The driver was found to have minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance

