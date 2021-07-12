Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Car Crashes Into Western Mass Restaurant

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ulfUB_0auWMy0l00
No one was injured when a vehicle's driver lost control and slammed into the dining room of a Holyoke restaurant. Photo Credit: Holyoke Fire Department

A vehicle plowed into a Western Massachusetts restaurant after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and landed in the dining room.

The incident took place around 8:40 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at D’Angelos Restaurant at 2175 Northampton St., in Holyoke, said the Holyoke Fire Department.

According to the fire department, the car drove down a grass embankment from Whiting Farms Road and crashed through an exit vestibule before smashing through the dining room wall.

"People were seated at the table directly against that wall. They were startled and shaken, but thankfully no one in the restaurant was injured," the department said.

The driver was found to have minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
121K+
Followers
23K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Holyoke, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Holyoke, MA
Holyoke, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Holyoke, MA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Massachusetts#Mass#Traffic Accident#D Angelos Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Dog Killed In Western Mass House Fire

A family dog was killed during a house fire at a two-and-half story home in Western Massachusetts. The fire took place around 12:35 p.m., Thursday, July 29 in Berkshires County at 16 Atlantic Ave., in Pittsfield. Pittsfield Police officers, who were at the neighboring house, noticed smoke coming from the...
Northampton County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

PHOTOS: Victim Seriously Injured After Jeep Veers Off Northampton County Road Into Woods

One person was seriously injured after a Jeep veered off the road and landed in a patch of woods in Northampton County Friday morning, authorities said. Upper Nazareth Fire Department members responding to a smoke investigation on the 3000 block of Newburg Road around 7:15 a.m. were met with the mangled Jeep, which had traveled “down an embankment through a section of woods and ended up in a corn field,” the department said.
Reading, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Family Members Die In Reading House Fire

Support is surging for a Reading family who lost two of its own along with their belongings in a blaze earlier this week. Catherine Torres, 32, and 9-year-old Christian Torres died of burns and smoke inhalation following the blaze at 936 Muhlenberg St., Thursday morning, the Reading Fire Department said.
Reading, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Reading Row House Fire Claims Another Life

A heavy fire that tore through a row home in Reading Thursday claimed the lives of a woman and her young child, authorities said. Firefighters were called to the smoke-filled corner home in the 900 block of Muhlenberg Street just after 9:45 a.m., officials said. Crews rescued multiple people from...
Rockland County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Park Ranger Driving Drunk On Job Crashes With Daughters In Vehicle, Sheriff Says

A park ranger on duty in the Hudson Valley crashed a county vehicle while his two daughters were passengers, according to authorities. Orange County resident Christopher Granata, age 41, of New Windsor, was involved in the crash while on duty in Rockland County at the Haverstraw Bay County Park during an Independence Day fireworks celebration, according to Rockland Sheriff Louis Falco.
River Edge, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Sedan Impaled, Driver Injured In River Edge Crash

A driver was hospitalized with what responders said were compound leg and ankle fractures after a freakish crash Thursday afternoon in River Edge. The Honda Civic ended up atop a bollard in the parking lot of the CVS on Kinderkamack Road at Rutgers Place near the Hackensack border around 3 p.m.
Lehigh County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Train Strikes Tractor-Trailer In Lehigh County

The damage to a tractor-trailer caused by an incoming train in Lehigh County early Thursday morning is due to "confusing GPS directions", reports say. The delivery driver stopped on the tracks at the South Sixth Street crossing in Emmaus around 1 a.m. because he didn't think he would be able to turn the trailer if he continued to cross, WFMZ reports.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Two Shot, One Fatally, At Same Location In CT

Two people were shot, one fatally, at the same location in Connecticut. The latest round of bullets flying took place around 11 p.m., Thursday, July 29, in Hartford in the area of 29 Elliott St. When officers responded after being notified of the shooting by a Shot Spotter activation, they...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Violently Fights Officers After Long Island Traffic Stop, Police Say

A man who was being arrested for allegedly committing numerous traffic infractions while driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz on Long Island violently fought officers, injuring one. Dwayne Gordon, age 20, of Brooklyn, was arrested around 12:50 a.m., Friday, July 30, after being stopped in Lawrence for making numerous traffic infractions on the Rockaway Turnpike, said the Nassau County Police.
Paramus, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Police: Saddle River Chief Nabs Fleeing Paramus Home Depot Shoplifter Who Struck Security Guard

A man who fled a Home Depot in Paramus after assaulting a female security guard was stopped by a local police chief on Route 17 moments later, authorities said. Sheffield C. Brown, 53, of Brooklyn had stolen $1,300 worth of tools and other assorted items when the guard tried to stop him from leaving early Wednesday afternoon, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Nab NY Man Minutes After Robbing Hoboken Bank

A New York man was arrested nearly 20 minutes after he robbed a TD Bank in Hoboken Friday morning, authorities said. Jersey City police notified Hoboken police of a bank robbery at the 47 Newark Street location at approximately 11:07 a.m., authorities said. Nearly 10 minutes later, at about 11:16...

Comments / 0

Community Policy