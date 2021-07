BUCKHANNON — Two local veterans and residents of Upshur County were recently among the grateful award recipients for “Quilts of Valor.”. Mayford L. Bailey, Army Veteran of the Vietnam Era, was presented a Quilt of Valor via Quilts of Valor-West Virginia. Miles Paugh, Army Veteran of the Korean War and a U.S. Air Force retiree, also received a Quilt of Valor from the West Virginia organization. These beautiful awards in recognition of the veterans’ service were reportedly crafted by New Jersey quilters.