Kentucky State

United Way of Southern Kentucky announces Melinda Hill as Director of Community Impact

By WBKO News Staff
WBKO
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. - United Way of Southern Kentucky announces Ms. Melinda Hill as the new Director of Community Impact. Ms. Hill brings with her over 30 years of experience in designing and implementing programs for Fortune 500 companies, a major local bank, and governmental agencies. Much of her experience lies in providing leadership and accomplishing the goals of state and local government.

