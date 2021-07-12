Cancel
Faribault, MN

Eight new COVID-19 cases confirmed in region

By The Free Press
The Free Press
MANKATO — Five south-central Minnesota counties combined for eight new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

The Minnesota Department of Health’s Monday update included cases confirmed over the weekend plus Friday. There are no case updates over the weekend anymore due to lower case counts statewide.

Blue Earth County accounted for three of the eight new cases in the south-central region, followed by Waseca County with two. Brown, Sibley and Faribault counties each had one, according to the health department.

Minnesota has two more COVID-19 deaths statewide. The state’s pandemic death toll rose to 7,624.

About 56.8% of residents 16 and older in the region have been fully vaccinated. Rates among counties range from as high as 64.9% in Brown County to 46.7% in Le Sueur County.

