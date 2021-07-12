Cancel
Greene County, IA

Jefferson Man Arrested Following Vehicle, Foot Chase

By Coltrane Carlson
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Jefferson man was arrested this past weekend, following a traffic-related incident. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams says a deputy was conducting a traffic stop of a potential drunk driver at 3:11am Saturday on 220th Street near Falcon Avenue. The driver, 57-year-old Charles Bradshaw II refused to stop, but then lost control of his vehicle on I Avenue as it went into a ditch. Bradshaw then fled on foot into a cornfield, where law enforcement lost sight of him.

