The public beta of iOS 15 is in the wild and we’ve taken a closer look at some of the new features that are set to launch officially in the fall. The update comes with a few major upgrades to your favorite Apple apps, as well as many totally new features. It’s been almost a year, and a pandemic, since iOS 14 debuted and clearly the company has been hard at work. From a more natural way to FaceTime to the redesign of Weather, iOS 15 will affect the way you use all your devices across the Apple ecosystem. The decision to update can be confusing, so here’s what’s coming in iOS 15 to help prepare you before you take the plunge.