Alliance, OH

Mount Union to offer data science, analytics minor

Alliance Review
 18 days ago

ALLIANCE – The University of Mount Union’s Board of Trustees recently approved the addition of a minor in data science and analytics to its academic offerings. The new program reflects the increased demand for data scientists across a variety of disciplines. According to LinkedIn’s 2020 Emerging Jobs Report, “data science is a field that is seeing continued growth on a tremendous scale.” The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the overall career growth in data related fields to be between 16-31% through 2028.

