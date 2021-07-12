Fête-Dieu du Teche honors the Christian family

Our Lord gave us the Parable of the Weeds and the Wheat in the 13th chapter of St. Matthew’s Gospel so that we might not be scandalized by the presence of evil in the Church. The kingdom of heaven subsists in the Catholic Church. Jesus said that among the children of the kingdom grow children of the evil one (Mt. 13:37-39). He said that He permits the good and the bad to grow together until harvest when the good will be rewarded and the evil punished.