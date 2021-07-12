Cancel
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Metro Broward County; Metropolitan Miami Dade SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT * At 104 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Chula Vista to Miami International Airport. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Miami, Hialeah, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Coral Springs, Davie, Miami Beach, Plantation, Sunrise, Tamarac, Coral Gables, Surfside, Miami Gardens, Hallandale, Virginia Key, Lauderhill, Weston and North Miami.

alerts.weather.gov

