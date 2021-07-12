Cancel
Broward County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Collier County by NWS

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-11 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER...NORTHERN MAINLAND MONROE...NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE AND SOUTHERN BROWARD COUNTIES UNTIL 200 PM EDT * At 105 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dade-Collier Training Airport to The Crossings. Movement was west at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Loop Road Ee Center, Big Cypress National Preserve, Dade-Collier Training Airport, Fortymile Bend, Intersection Krome And Kendall Drive, Miccosukee Resort and The Hammocks.

