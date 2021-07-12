LIVE: Day Two of the 2021 MLB Draft, Rounds Two Through Ten (UPDATE: Plenty of Upside, Plenty of Risk)
While most of your attention will be directed toward the Cubs’ first round pick, college lefty Jordan Wicks (and for good reason), it’s important not to sleep on the Cubs’ picks in rounds two through ten today. Not only are talented big leaguers players often selected beyond the first round in MLB, the Cubs have had some really interesting second round picks over the years.www.bleachernation.com
Comments / 0