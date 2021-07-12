CBS Sports says Patriots are overrated 2021
Just three seasons ago, the New England Patriots were winning their sixth Super Bowl in franchise history and had just played in their third straight title. But now, New England is coming off of a season of playing under .500 and trying to make it back to the playoffs. But while some might feel good about the Patriots’ chances to do so this year, CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan disagrees, calling the Patriots one of the four most overrated teams in the NFL this year.247sports.com
