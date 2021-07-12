CBS Sports says Patriots are overrated 2021

Opinions vary on how the New England Patriots' quarterback situation will unfold in 2021 after the team spent a first-round pick on Mac Jones and brought back Cam Newton on a one-year deal that, though a big upgrade from the veteran's minimum to which he was signed in 2020, wasn't one that guaranteed him a whole lot of cash or security as the starter. Some think it's Newton's job for a while. Others think Jones could start early on. There's pretty much an opinion at every slot on the spectrum from Newton to Jones, and it will be quite the fun process to observe as it becomes evident who will take the reins.