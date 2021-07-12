Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

England will be major contenders at Qatar 2022 - but Gareth Southgate must unleash flair

By Andy Dunn
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtcN6_0auWJILO00

The bottom line is simple. Gareth Southgate might have stumbled at the final hurdle but he has done what he set out to do almost five years ago.

He has established the England team as a powerhouse of international football.

Not the most flamboyant, not the most technically gifted, not the most attractive to watch, but a genuine force.

A World Cup semi-final and a European Championship final do not lie.

This England, the England who lost to Iceland at Euro 2016, is back amongst the elite.

This is a squad that will be EXPECTED to go deep into World Cup 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxmBh_0auWJILO00
Gareth Southgate has taken a conservative approach to games throughout Euro 2020

My hunch is that Southgate will see Qatar as his final frontier as the manager of the national team.

It is a job with unique demands that would test the mental strength of any manager over the course of a year or two, never mind over half a dozen.

After 2022, it might be time for a new challenge and who could blame him?

Club management is a doddle compared to this. Rafa Benitez has hardly been stuffing many trophy cabinets in recent seasons and has just walked into a £7million-a-year job.

If 50-year-old Southgate wants to try and clamber aboard that millionaires’ merry-go-round, you would certainly understand.

You do not have to be a guardian of the country’s morals when you are at a club. Three points will do.

But for now, there is definitely unfinished business for Southgate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtBvQ_0auWJILO00
Phil Foden and Jack Grealish are among England's brightest talents ( Image: Getty Images)

And if he does eventually want to make the crossover into elite club management, producing a more thrilling brand of football would enhance his CV.

Much is made of the youthfulness of this current England squad - and it IS full of potential.

Jude Bellingham, only 18, is going to be a superstar, likewise 19-year-old Bukayo Saka, while Phil Foden and Jadon Sancho, both 21, are already there

But the side Southgate started on Sunday had an average age of around 27. He does not fully trust his youngsters.

And that is understandable. After all, the average age of the victorious Italian team was 29.

Experience should not be a dirty word and there were no signs during Euro 2020 that this excellent England campaign would be the swan song for any of the 26 involved.

There were not many, if any, of the squad whose reputations were not enhanced.

But the bottom line is that Southgate sets up his teams, primarily, not to concede.

Again, nothing wrong with that. It was a policy that took England to within the odd botched penalty of a major trophy, after all.

It was a policy that same them concede only a scruffy goal from a corner and a howitzer of a free-kick.

Do not expect Southgate to go all gung-ho next time you set eyes on England.

Do not expect Grealish, Sancho, Saka and Foden to be trotting out together any time soon.

But what was missing from England’s performance against Italy was, quite simply, flair.

And this generation of players, younger and older, has plenty of it.

Unlock it and England will not only remain a powerhouse, they will end that tortuous wait for ultimate success.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

379K+
Followers
79K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Bukayo Saka
Person
Jadon Sancho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Iceland#Italy#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Qatar
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
newschain

Gareth Southgate gets Freedom of Middlesbrough

Councillors have agreed to give England manager Gareth Southgate the Freedom of Middlesbrough in recognition of the “joy” spread by his team. The 50-year-old former Boro captain and manager was taken to the hearts of Teessiders, winning the only trophy in its history when he was skipper. He has been...
SportsTelegraph

Boris should appoint Gareth Southgate as Chief Whip

I regard football as a boring game, played by boring people and watched by boring people. Perhaps that is because even at school I was utterly unable to play the game or indeed any other ball game. So I was left utterly unenthused by the recent European cup contest. Even so, I was most certainly aware of the England team manager Mr Southgate. His remarkable qualities in leading, managing and inspiring the England squad stood out a mile.
Public HealthBBC

Gareth Southgate: 'Go and get your Covid vaccine done'

England football manager Gareth Southgate is urging younger people to get vaccinated, saying it is a chance to "get your freedom back". In the message, released on the NHS Twitter account, he said vaccination was "our best route out of this problem". The proportion of people aged 20 to 29...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate hailed as a role model to grassroots coaches up and down the country after guiding England to a historic Euro 2020 final

Gareth Southgate has been hailed as a role model for coaches up and down the country after leading England on their historic run to the Euro 2020 final. Mark Gannon, CEO of UK Coaching said: ‘If you ever needed somebody at the top of the tree to look at and say, “that’s a role model for what great coaching looks like” he is it.’
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Richard Keys tears into Gareth Southgate following Euro 2020 defeat

While the majority of fallout that came following England’s loss to Italy on Sunday night centred around the penalty shootout, Richard Keys has instead focused on Gareth Southgate’s managerial performance as a whole. The controversial pundit and broadcaster said that England should have won Euro 2020, and that the constant...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

'Gareth laughed when I told him he'd become a national treasure. Well, he is now!': Andy Woodman was England manager's best man and is proud of how he handled the Three Lions' Euros adventure and their heartbreaking exit

What sort of man do you become with a Gareth Southgate in your life? 'A better one,' says his best mate (and perhaps biggest fan) Andy Woodman. He is talking from personal experience first, then in the wider sense. 'I dread to think the path I would have gone down without him, particularly when my mother died and I was lost and a bit broken. But I had him there, keeping me right. It's what Gareth does. You saw it with the England team — it was a broken team when he took that job on. Maybe the country was broken, too. I'm not saying it's fixed yet but, crikey, look what he has achieved.'
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'finally agree £50million deal for Brighton's Ben White with England defender to sign five-year deal as Mikel Arteta bolsters Gunners defence with member of Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad

Arsenal have reportedly agreed terms with Brighton over the much-anticipated transfer of Ben White for £50million. According to The Sun, White has agreed personal terms with the Gunners and, subject to a medical, is set to sign a five-year deal to become Arsenal's most expensive defender ever. Mikel Arteta has...
SportsTelegraph

Team GB and Gareth Southgate have shared advice for years, UK Sport says

Team GB have been sharing intelligence with England manager Gareth Southgate, sporting chiefs have revealed. With the athletes now bidding to emulate recent footballing success, both UK Sport and the British Olympic Association describe close links with the Football Association. England's sharp upturn in tournament fortunes – at the World...
Worldfourfourtwo.com

‘Creative’ scouting can uncover the best Asian talent, says Gareth Southgate

England manager Gareth Southgate believes “creative” scouting can help better identify and aid talented players in Asian communities. The Football Association launched the second phase of ‘Bringing Opportunities to Communities’ in 2019, focused on ensuring more people from Asian communities play a bigger part in English football. The governing body...
SoccerSkySports

England manager Gareth Southgate says more to be done to unearth British South Asian football talent

Gareth Southgate says football must revisit its approach to scouting and creating opportunities for British South Asian talent to thrive in the sport. The current proportion of British South footballers across England's top four leagues stands at less than 0.25 per cent, with Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari telling Sky Sports News last December that the level of under-representation is "the biggest statistical anomaly in football".

Comments / 0

Community Policy